9 Uber Hacks Every 20-Something Should Know

Without Uber, I don't know how we'd get around sometimes. If you've had a few drinks, driving is out of the question. Depending on the time and your location, public transit might be inconvenient. And hailing a cab? Sometimes much easier said than done. So naturally, Uber has become our go-to for late nights on the town, or important afternoon meetings.



And starting today, Uber is making its ride experience even better by letting you choose the music that plays. The Uber app now syncs with Pandora and Spotify, picking up on whatever song or playlist you were playing pre-ride once you get in the car.



But that's not the only "new" Uber feature you might not have heard of. We've gathered nine Uber hacks and settings you should know about. One of these could definitely come in handy in the future.