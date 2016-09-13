35 Things That Are Changing With iOS 10

Apple just released iOS 10, and it is filled with updates. While most apps look and feel almost the same as they did in iOS 9, there are a few — such as Messages — that have undergone major changes. And if you want to take advantage of those changes, you'll need to know what's new in the OS.



We've been checking out the public beta of iOS 10 for the past few months and keeping track of our favourite upgrades. Messages, for example, includes many new ways to share your thoughts and feelings. And Apple Maps, once a joke for all of its inaccuracies, now includes a lot of useful information and a slightly redesigned user experience. Almost all of the changes from iOS 9 seem thoughtful and practical — you won't see something tweaked for no good reason.



Ahead, find all the details about the new OS that you'll want to know about before you update your device.