Gigi Hadid showed up to the Moschino show at Milan Fashion Week with a platinum blonde bob, Teen Vogue reports, and you can hardly tell it's her. Between the bangs and the curls, it's definitely a change from her long, flowing locks.
It seems like a wig, given its position and how different the shade is from her usual hair.
It seems like a wig, given its position and how different the shade is from her usual hair.
If the hair wasn't enough to make her look like a '60s movie star, the bulky hoop earrings definitely do. Bella Hadid took after her sister with her own short wig, except hers is dark.
She wore similar earrings and a necklace to go with it.
Gigi Hadid has already had an eventful Fashion Week, to say the least. One attendee grabbed her from behind, and she had to elbow him in the face until he left.
Here's hoping the sisters' time in Milan brings more great looks like these and fewer incidents like that one.
Here's hoping the sisters' time in Milan brings more great looks like these and fewer incidents like that one.
Advertisement