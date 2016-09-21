The Weeknd Cut His Hair & We Have A Lot Of Feelings

There are certain events in life that you know could happen at any moment, but you still never think they will — like leaving your phone in the back of a cab, over-drawing your checking account, and having a young person call you "ma'am." And, apparently, The Weeknd cutting his hair.



On the cover of his latest album Starboy, The Weeknd sits with his signature dreadlocks noticeably absent. Instead, the crooner is rocking a high-top fade. And while seeing The Weeknd sans-dreads is as jarring as seeing your middle-school teacher in the supermarket, I'll be the first one to admit that he is just as bae with this new chop.



Now, given all the fake-outs in the world of Hollywood lately, we wouldn't be surprised if this were just some clever hair-trickery. But if it is real, it does beg the question: Like the fabled tree in the forest, if The Weeknd cuts off his locs, is he still The Weeknd? Guess we'll have to wait for Starboy to drop to find out.





