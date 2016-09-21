George Clooney is a great actor. But he must have been feeling out of sorts at the U.N. attending a roundtable on the refugee crisis alongside President Obama.
Richard Roth, reporting for cable news network CNN, asked Clooney about his friends Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
Clooney gave the performance we all give when someone tells us that our friends have broken up, but we've known that it was coming for weeks or months, but we weren't supposed to know that it was coming, so we have to act surprised, but we're so tired of hearing about it that surprise seems impossible, so we feign surprise, and just count on polite social lying to carry us through the situation. Except, add the fact that our friends are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and we're at the U.N., and we were just with President Obama, and now we're just trying to go home and talk to Amal. So basically, he just fell asleep. Watch.
"I didn't know that. I feel very sorry then. That's a sad story and unfortunate for a family," Clooney said. "It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that. That's the first I've heard of it."
Not exactly Syriana-level work, there, George. One has to feel for Roth, who has an entirely thankless task. Clearly he'd rather be talking about anything else. Clearly Clooney would rather be talking about anything else. Clearly, they are both thinking about something more globally serious than Brad and Angelina's divorce. It's very sad, to be sure, but so is the plight of millions of refugees.
Amal Clooney, George's wife, was also recently at the U.N. discussing bringing suit against ISIS for war crimes.
