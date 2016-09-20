All The Best Jennifer Aniston Reaction GIFs To Brad's Divorce

If you've been on the internet for longer than two seconds, you should be aware that Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. While this is a tragedy for most, according to the internet no one should be happier to hear this news than Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's ex-wife.
Why exactly? After their divorce in 2005, it was widely speculated that Pitt cheated on Aniston with Jolie during filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. One of the more divisive public breakups, their divorce split the country into two factions: Team Brangelina and Team Bennifer. (Okay, I may be exaggerating.) For at least a decade, Brangelina smeared their goodness on the country. They adopted children! They helped build houses after Katrina! Oh, what lovely people! Jennifer Aniston truly seemed like the loser in the equation. She was cuckolded by none other than Brad Pitt and she didn't get to have their fun reputation. (On the plus side, she never had to deal with Brad's penchant for fedoras.)
But no longer. Jen has stood up to the press regarding the objectification women, and she also married to Justin Theroux. She's a winner in all categories. Brad who?! Nevertheless, I'm pretty sure that somewhere in Malibu, Aniston is having some kind of reaction to the Brangelina split.
It might look like this:
Or perhaps she just rolled her eyes and said, "duh!"
Maybe she hid a giddy smile.
My guess? It's been over a decade since she really cared about any of this. She's moved on. And, as much as we want to include her in this unfortunate narrative, she's too busy living her best life to celebrate the dissolution of an ex's marriage.
