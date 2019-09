Brad Pitt has broken his silence about wife Angelina Jolie's divorce filing."I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids," Pitt said in a statement to People . "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."Jolie's manager is also speaking out."Angelina will always do what's in the best interest to protect her children," Geyer Kosinski, Jolie's manager, told E! News . "She appreciates everyone's understanding of their need for privacy at this time."E! News is also reporting that Jolie is not seeking spousal support.