In-N-Out Burger Arrives In London

No trip to California is complete without a trip to the cult fast food joint In-N-Out burger. And it is absolutely mandatory to record your visit on Instagram. Or, with all those dripping patties that appear on my feed, it might at least sometimes appear that way. I'm not sure you can even call yourself a food blogger if you haven't posted snaps of these cheeseburgers.



So if you've been drooling over these juicy offerings on the 'gram, cursing the £600 plane flight standing between you and a 'double double', then you're in luck. In-N-Out Burger is officially coming to London. The bad news? It's for one day only.



From 11am to 3pm tomorrow (Wednesday), a pop-up will appear in London's Swiss Cottage. So jump on the Jubilee line for some animal-style fries and experience every celeb's favourite fast food joint; everyone from Miley Cyrus to Beyoncé to Karlie Kloss have posted pictures of these burgers. And, of course, burger aficionado Gigi Hadid knows what's up.



In-N-Out at Estancia Brasil Steak House, 117 Finchley Road, NW3 6HY.

21st September, 11am-3pm.

