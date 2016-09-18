All The Looks We Loved From The 2016 Emmys Red Carpet

At a time when the red carpet has become, for lack of a better word, a snoozefest, it takes a lot of effort and creativity to really get people talking. And though the 2016 Emmy Awards may not be on the same level that they were 15 years ago (when Sex and the City took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, because, duh), this year did have a little summertime velvet, some colourful dresses, oh, and the Stranger Things kids.
Were the outfits absolutely amazing? Not exactly. But for every nude, floral gown (and yes, there were a few), there were some standout moments that had us hoping, even if just for a second, that the upcoming awards season might finally deliver something new. Click on for the Emmys outfits that had us punctuating with heart-eyed emoji (shout-outs to Millie Bobby Brown and Hari Nef). Here's to a red carpet circuit that puts the pizzazz back into celebrity dressing.
Were the outfits absolutely amazing? Not exactly. But for every nude, floral gown (and yes, there were a few), there were some standout moments that had us hoping, even if just for a second, that the upcoming awards season might finally deliver something new. Click on for the Emmys outfits that had us punctuating with heart-eyed emoji (shout-outs to Millie Bobby Brown and Hari Nef). Here's to a red carpet circuit that puts the pizzazz back into celebrity dressing.