29 Manicure Ideas From Fashion Week You've Never Tried Before

Some claim the nail-art trend is on its final legs. We beg to differ. It wasn't dying last season, and all signs backstage at the spring '17 shows point to intricate designs and 3D add-ons staying strong for months to come.



We say: Bring it on. Abstract shapes, layered ombré, colour-blocking — the designs we saw at the past week's shows have us feeling downright giddy. We're not waiting until March rolls around to start test-driving the cool looks, and neither should you. The best part is, most are simple enough that you don't even have to be a professional to put your own spin on them.



Ahead, we rounded up the 29 manicures we loved most at New York Fashion Week. Click through to get inspiration for a long time to come.





