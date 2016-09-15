One of the issues that we’ve covered in the past has been the cultural appropriation of Native American patterns, designs, clothing, and jewellery. Is that something you want to see change?

"Yes. There have been a couple instances where that’s happened and it’s been online and in the news. The tribes are very angry about it. Each tribe has their own unique designs. For [other people] to take them without permission and use them and sell them as their own when they don't belong is an issue...I know that some of the tribes have wanted to sue because of that. And I think they have a right to.



"Oh, and don’t get me started on the headdresses! You know, that’s very — it’s an honour to receive a headdress and it’s usually only on the chiefs of the tribes, or maybe a warrior or something like that. So how can you wear a headdress when you haven’t earned it? Especially if you’re not Native, if it has nothing to do with your culture. It’s not like a fashionable headpiece or hat, something you can wear casually. Usually, they’re only worn at graduations, ceremonies, or powwows. You see the warriors wearing them when they lead all of the dancers at the beginning and at the end. If you’re not a warrior, you should not be wearing that!



"It’s the same for Halloween. On my campus, I’ve seen it multiple times. They’ll be wearing 'Poca-hottie' costumes and I’m like: 'That is so disrespectful.’ Pocahontas is a historical figure. You can’t just dress up and try to be a Native American woman. We're not a costume."

