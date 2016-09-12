The Best Beauty Street Style From NYFW

It's officially Fashion Week, which means that style stars are flooding the streets of NYC. No invite to the actual shows? No problem. If it's inspiration you're after, there's no better place to position yourself than outside Milk Studios. But while most street style photographers are snapping away at what's happening below the neck, we're interested in what's going on above with the hair and makeup.



So we sent our own photographer out to capture the most amazing beauty looks of New York Fashion Week as they're happening. And these styles are sick. From colourful eye shadows to rainbow bobs, the fashion crowd knows how to deliver. Throughout the week, we'll be bringing all that goodness straight to you and updating this slideshow with examples of the season's most insanely enviable style — from front-row celebrities to models running between runways.