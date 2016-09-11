Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss are trying to save the elephants by tying a few knots.
The two models have been posting photos of themselves doing just that for the Elephant Crisis Fund's #KnotOnMyPlanet campaign, which hopes to shine a light on the elephant poaching crisis.
"30K elephants killed a year? #knotonmyplanet" Hadid captioned a clip of her tying a large knot. "Tie a knot. Donate. End the Slaughter."
30K elephants killed a year? #knotonmyplanet— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) September 9, 2016
Tie a knot. Donate. End the Slaughter. https://t.co/HRYN4DTWit 🐘💙 pic.twitter.com/RJweYmAdD1
30,000 elephants a year? #knotonmyplanet 🐘 Tie a knot. Donate. https://t.co/idfMTQe9WN pic.twitter.com/Q2yUv9zxUS— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) September 9, 2016
Kloss repeated Hadid's message, posting a photo of herself tying a multicoloured scarf around her neck in hopes you'll do the same.
Model Doutzen Kroes, #KnotOnMyPlanet spokesperson, explained in a clip on Twitter: "We've had enough of elephants being slaughtered just for their tusks...we're tying knots so we won't forget elephants."
#KnotOnMyPlanet launches today! Go to https://t.co/GmubKgRN73 RIGHT NOW to donate & save the elephants! pic.twitter.com/PPrKKxqhKA— Doutzen Kroes (@Doutzen) September 9, 2016
The campaign, which launched during New York Fashion Week, is looking to raise $15 million, 100% of which will go to organisations focused on saving elephants right now.
According to the Elephant Crisis Fund, an elephant is killed for its tusks every 15 minutes, but a $50 donation is enough fill a patrol car for an hour.
Hadid and Kloss aren't the only models trying to save the elephants. '90s supermodels Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista reunited to show their love for elephants with a big bow.
To donate or learn more, head here.
