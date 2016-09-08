Fashion week has barely started, but we already have an MVP from the rap world. (No, not Kanye. Though his show was memorable for a variety of reasons.)
Young Thug, rapper and dress enthusiast, has stolen the show with a series of unforgettable moments while sitting in the front row of the VFiles runway presentation. Remember when A$AP Rocky said, "Fuck fly, I am fashion?" Well, Young Thug now took that title.
First, he fixed a model's collar.
When @youngthug wants to style you, you let him pic.twitter.com/HY6gNtvGNd— VFILES (@VFILES) September 8, 2016
Naturally, he wanted to document the proceedings. What better way to do that than via iPad? Pulling out an iPad like you're a tourist in the middle of Union Square...on the front row? That's legendary. Come on, man.
I love that Young Thug pulled out an iPad lmao pic.twitter.com/MXFh3KbYr4— Karizza Sanchez (@karizzasanchez) September 8, 2016
And his backstage game was on point.
Behind the scenes of a @youngthug snapchat with his iPad Pro 👀😂🐍 pic.twitter.com/pqd9TFU6tp— vince barter ⛷ (@vince_barter) September 8, 2016
So to recap, Thugger took out an iPad, fixed a dude's collar, and was wearing like a velvet duster and as many gold rings as he has fingers. Someone give this dude his trophy.
