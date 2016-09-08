Young Thug Stops NYFW Show To Fix Model's Collar

Michael Hafford
Fashion week has barely started, but we already have an MVP from the rap world. (No, not Kanye. Though his show was memorable for a variety of reasons.)

Young Thug, rapper and dress enthusiast, has stolen the show with a series of unforgettable moments while sitting in the front row of the VFiles runway presentation. Remember when A$AP Rocky said, "Fuck fly, I am fashion?" Well, Young Thug now took that title.

First, he fixed a model's collar.

Naturally, he wanted to document the proceedings. What better way to do that than via iPad? Pulling out an iPad like you're a tourist in the middle of Union Square...on the front row? That's legendary. Come on, man.
Advertisement

And his backstage game was on point.

So to recap, Thugger took out an iPad, fixed a dude's collar, and was wearing like a velvet duster and as many gold rings as he has fingers. Someone give this dude his trophy.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers