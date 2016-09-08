Update: Police have arrested a suspect in the Drake tour bus robbery, TMZ reports. Travion King was arrested on the ASU campus in possession of the suitcase containing the stolen jewellery and goods. He's reportedly been charged with burglary. Police say that King worked the arena for past events, but wasn't on duty for this one.
This article was originally published at 12:45 a.m.
Drake's tour bus was robbed of a suitcase that reportedly contained millions of dollars worth of jewellery and property while he performed in Phoenix, Arizona. The rapper was performing at the Talking Stick Arena with Future the Prince, his DJ, when the robbery occurred.
"Their bus was parked in the lower garage," the police tell ET. “Between 10:00pm and 10:15pm, a suspect boarded the bus and removed a briefcase containing an estimated £2.3 million in jewellery and property."
Though the jewellery and goods reportedly belong to Future the Prince, Drake was not happy. A video shared by TMZ shows the rapper visibly upset with arena security. Police are reportedly reviewing security footage to see if they can track down the culprits.
The incident mars an otherwise-idyllic stretch for Drake. He's opening a new club, which reportedly places women on a pedestal. He's also, at long last, romantically ensconced with Rihanna.
