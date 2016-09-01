The Coolest Haircuts To Get This Autumn

Summer isn't over quite yet, but L.A.'s autumn hair trends have already fully arrived. Some seasons, our city's most trendsetting looks are as varied as they are cool, while other years have been dominated by one single style. This time, it's a mix of both — a range of styles all anchored by one idea: The shag has taken L.A.
Sure, you'll find back-grazing blunt cuts, choppy bobs, short pixies, and soft mid-length chops ahead, but the bulk of what we're seeing from L.A.'s top stylists has been heavily influenced by the shag. But don't be nervous: There are tons of options to choose from that work just as well on models and rock stars as they do on people who, well, aren't models or rock stars. From fringe-free options, to classic renditions, to those accentuated with baby bangs, there are styles to suit every hair texture and type.
Ahead, find 15 of the coolest autumn cuts to come out of L.A.'s raddest salons. Plus, check out the tips and tricks for styling, and exactly what to ask for, all from the five stylists that created the chops. (And all of whom just so happen to be the ones to watch right now.) Bookmark this page, schedule your next haircut, and welcome autumn with one of L.A.'s freshest new looks.