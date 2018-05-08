Even if you don’t love the sweltering heat, the summer season still has some pretty sweet perks. School's out, off-the-shoulder outfits are in, ice lollies...we could go on. But there’s also a downside to those awesome beach weekends and days at the pool: the risk of sunburn. Because forgetting to apply SPF happens to the best of us.
That can lead to blisters, sun poisoning, stinging patches of red, and just overall ouch. Which is why we put together an arsenal of burn-fighting weaponry as a just-in-case. Some Advil, extra H2O, and a cold compress can help — but the creams, gels, and mists ahead will do an expert job of soothing your skin and getting it back in good shape.