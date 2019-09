The Chris Brown saga keeps getting uglier and uglier. The woman who called the police says that the dispute that led to the gun being pointed at her all happened because she admired a piece of jewellery. Baylee Curran, the woman in question and also Miss Regional California 2016, says that she's had pleasant interactions with Brown in the past.She gave a firsthand account of the situation to TMZ Live . Things went bad when a friend of Brown's brought a set of diamond jewellery he had designed for the guests to look at."I saw the diamond cross necklace," Curran tells TMZ. "And of course I'm going to admire it. I did not pick it up, I did not try to take it, anything to that sort. And I don't know if it was his friends who triggered Chris, but he said, 'Don't go near the diamonds.' Started calling me names, said 'Get the eff outside, go back outside.' And then that's when Chris went off and said, 'What did I tell you girls? I've been telling you over and over again.' And that's when he pulled out the gun and said, 'Get the eff out of here.' And threatened me with it, and that's when I left."Curran tells TMZ that Brown had kicked four other girls out of the house before the events in question. She further alleges that Brown came out with her shoes and cellphone and demanded that she sign a non-disclosure agreement before returning the items to her. She refused to sign, grabbed her phone, and fled.Watch her interview here