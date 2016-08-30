

But, Seyfried's new look doesn't appear to be a permanent one. In another photo of the actress, where she trades her dog Finn for a donkey, she wrote, "Gratuitous donkey shot in wig."



Seyfried is currently shooting the psychological thriller Anon, where she plays a woman with no digital footprint, which could explain the temporary brunette look. It definitely wouldn't be the first time she's opted for a wig rather than a serious trip to the salon. Seyfried previously wore a brown wig for her role as porn star Linda Lovelace in the 2013 film, Lovelace.



Seyfried may not have ditched her blonde mane for good, but it's clear, this look works for her, should she ever want to rock it for real. It also appears she'll also have just as much fun.

