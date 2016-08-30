Here's How Madonna Celebrated Michael Jackson's Birthday

August 29 would have been Michael Jackson's 58th birthday. Though the King of Pop is no longer around, his loved ones certainly haven't forgotten him or his incredible legacy. Who possibly could?
Jackson's children shared their own tribute on social media yesterday. Madonna has also celebrated the occasion by posting a collage of photos of the two iconic pop stars. Fun fact: The two superstars were born two weeks apart in August 1958.
"Happy Birthday to this wonderful and glorious creature!!" Madonna captioned the post. "The King! Gone too soon!"
The photo in the bottom left corner dates back to 1991, when the pair accompanied one another to the Academy Awards. Imagine Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé going to the Oscars together, and multiply it by 10.
Anyone else feeling super-nostalgic right now?
