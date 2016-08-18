Do you think women of colour or women whose bodies don't conform to certain beauty standards experience more slut-shaming?

"I think we all do. When it comes to sex, women in general just get completely slut-shamed for having sex in general, which is so weird if you think about it. When I go speak to the colleges, I get a lot of guys in there and they’re just like, 'Amber got a fat ass, I’m gonna go check her out.' But then they come and they really get enlightened because I’m like, ‘Hey guys, can you just think about the act that it took your mum to have you? Your mum was begging for your dad’s sperm. She was on her knees getting facials from your dad. Oh, you got half-brothers and sisters from your mum? Guess what, she was with at least two men. You got more than a couple brothers and sisters from your mum? She was a ho. She’s a ho! Embrace it; we all are.'"



What was your sex ed like?

"I didn’t have it. Not at all. We didn’t even talk about it in school. It’s like, this is the shit that really matters, especially with HIV and AIDS. We should talk about this all the time."



You're very open about your sex life — is there anything that would surprise people about it?

"I’m very traditional. Not like, missionary — [but guys] assume that I’m into threesomes and that I’m into kinky things, and I think all those things are really great if that’s what you’re into, it just has never been my thing, just personally... I’m not really that freaky. People think that I've had threesomes. I’ve never had a threesome. I’m a very selfish lover, I like to be with one person and focus on that person. I’m an extreme lover... I don’t like casual sex. I’ve never had anal. And I don’t play with toys. I wouldn’t say I'm lame, but I'm very traditional. I'm very open to talking about it and that's not to say I would never do those things, but I just haven’t yet."

