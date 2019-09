Clothes and accessories are one of the easiest – and most effective ways – to make a political statement . Through our outfits, we've shown support for everything from No More Page Three to the EU Remain campaign Now, people are targeting Islamophobia with the help of a humble tote bag.One passenger on the Berlin metro was recently spotted wearing an amusing and unexpectedly compelling tote that aims to combat fear of the Arabic language.Journalist Nader Alsarras saw the bag and uploaded a photo of it to Facebook.The tote features text, written in Arabic, that in English reads: "This text has no other purpose than to terrify those who are afraid of the Arabic language."