An 8-Year-Old Girl Wrote A Letter To President Obama & This Was His Answer

Even at 8 years old, Lily has a lot of concerns about politics and the state of the world.
But unlike many other kids her age, Lily wanted to do something about it. So she wrote a letter to President Obama with a few simple requests.
"Dear Mr. President, I think this country needs more spunk," the letter starts. "With all the attacks, the Zika virus, and the wars, this country is a very sad place. Please do something fun."
Lily, who the White House says is a daughter in a military family, had a couple of cheerful suggestions for the president: wearing a tie-dye shirt and shorts to an important event, going on a water-skiing trip in the Caribbean, or taking the first family to Disney World.
She also asked him to address the nation and "say something that will make everyone calm."
"You don't know how many politics worries I have," she added.
Obama answered Lily's letter, thanking her for her advice.
"Thanks for the fun letters and suggestions," the letter reads. "You seem like a great kid, and I can tell you’ve got plenty of spunk to help keep our Nation strong!
He added, "While I don’t know how the First Lady or my daughters would feel about me wearing a tie-dye shirt in public, I do know that one of my greatest responsibilities as President is ensuring your generation can thrive."
The president concluded his letter saying he expects great things of Lily's. We do too.
Read the adorable letters here.
