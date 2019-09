Over the years, Azealia Banks has become one of the most scandal-ridden artists in the music industry, thanks to her no-holds-barred approach on social media.We're struggling to count the number of times she's found herself in hot water for making unbelievably offensive comments. The kinds of things most celebrities (or people) just don't say publicly.Just this year, she's made racist and homophobia slurs against Zayn Malik took down Beyonce's Lemonade and defended her use of controversial skin-bleaching products . Last week, she was called out for transphobia ( again ) after commenting on Malik's appearance (again!)In a surprising turn of events, Banks said something quite reasonable that many women will actually be able to empathise with. And she didn't offend anyone.Earlier today, she took to Instagram to rant about her PMS symptoms. Knowing full well that people might accuse her of "blaming" her unreasonable behaviour on her period (we all know how frustrating that is), she prefaced her post by saying: "This is not an excuse for anything."