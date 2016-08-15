This is not an excuse for anything. This is simply me noticing my behavioral patterns. I've never thought PMS'ing was a serious thing. I just regarded it as cramps and slight irritability but I realize as I get older that it's a real thing. I'm going to make PMS my next personal research project. Im still not quite sure what it actually is or why it happens but it's too real for me to just chalk it up to needing an attitude adjustment. Yes... I need an attitude adjustment, but I also need to know what this chemical thing that's happening to me every month is. #mentalhealthawareness

