Over the years, Azealia Banks has become one of the most scandal-ridden artists in the music industry, thanks to her no-holds-barred approach on social media.
We're struggling to count the number of times she's found herself in hot water for making unbelievably offensive comments. The kinds of things most celebrities (or people) just don't say publicly.
Just this year, she's made racist and homophobia slurs against Zayn Malik, took down Beyonce's Lemonade and defended her use of controversial skin-bleaching products. Last week, she was called out for transphobia (again) after commenting on Malik's appearance (again!)
In a surprising turn of events, Banks said something quite reasonable that many women will actually be able to empathise with. And she didn't offend anyone.
Earlier today, she took to Instagram to rant about her PMS symptoms. Knowing full well that people might accuse her of "blaming" her unreasonable behaviour on her period (we all know how frustrating that is), she prefaced her post by saying: "This is not an excuse for anything."
We're struggling to count the number of times she's found herself in hot water for making unbelievably offensive comments. The kinds of things most celebrities (or people) just don't say publicly.
Just this year, she's made racist and homophobia slurs against Zayn Malik, took down Beyonce's Lemonade and defended her use of controversial skin-bleaching products. Last week, she was called out for transphobia (again) after commenting on Malik's appearance (again!)
In a surprising turn of events, Banks said something quite reasonable that many women will actually be able to empathise with. And she didn't offend anyone.
Earlier today, she took to Instagram to rant about her PMS symptoms. Knowing full well that people might accuse her of "blaming" her unreasonable behaviour on her period (we all know how frustrating that is), she prefaced her post by saying: "This is not an excuse for anything."
Advertisement
This is not an excuse for anything. This is simply me noticing my behavioral patterns. I've never thought PMS'ing was a serious thing. I just regarded it as cramps and slight irritability but I realize as I get older that it's a real thing. I'm going to make PMS my next personal research project. Im still not quite sure what it actually is or why it happens but it's too real for me to just chalk it up to needing an attitude adjustment. Yes... I need an attitude adjustment, but I also need to know what this chemical thing that's happening to me every month is. #mentalhealthawareness
She said: "This is simply me noticing my behavioural patterns. I've never thought PMS'ing was a serious thing. I just regarded it as cramps and slight irritability but I realise as I get older that it's a real thing.
"I'm going to make PMS my next personal research project," she added. "I'm still not quite sure what it actually is or why it happens but it's too real for me to just chalk it up to needing an attitude adjustment. Yes... I need an attitude adjustment, but I also need to know what this chemical thing that's happening to me every month is. #mentalhealthawareness"
In the screengrab of an iOS note, she said her PMS symptoms are "fucking severe" and compared herself to Jekyll and Hyde.
Then, in a series of screengrabs of web pages, she appeared to diagnose herself with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PDD).
"I'm going to make PMS my next personal research project," she added. "I'm still not quite sure what it actually is or why it happens but it's too real for me to just chalk it up to needing an attitude adjustment. Yes... I need an attitude adjustment, but I also need to know what this chemical thing that's happening to me every month is. #mentalhealthawareness"
In the screengrab of an iOS note, she said her PMS symptoms are "fucking severe" and compared herself to Jekyll and Hyde.
Then, in a series of screengrabs of web pages, she appeared to diagnose herself with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PDD).
Does this signal the beginning of Banks using her worldwide fame and huge social media clout for good? Probably not. But let's hope her posts can at least raise awareness and understanding of a serious condition that affects up to 10% of menstruating women, and can have debilitating symptoms.
Advertisement