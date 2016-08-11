First, Olympics viewers bypassed the wonder that is Gabby Douglas flipping her body through time and space and chose to focus on her hairstyle instead. Then, two men debated whether female athletes should wear makeup and complained about having to see acne. Now, spectators are coming for a champion swimmer’s teeth.



After Chinese swimmer Sun Yang raced his way to a gold medal in the 200m freestyle race, some people took to Twitter. But it wasn't to congratulate him; oh no, it was to shame him for his teeth.

