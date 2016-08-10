The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Kylie Jenner's New Red Hair

Another day, another 'do.
In case you missed the eruption that happened on Twitter this evening, let us debrief you. Kylie Jenner has debuted a colour that, even considering her chameleonic character, has fans freaking out.
Why? It seems to be the first time Jenner has sported fire engine red locks.
Jenner first took to Snapchat to debut the shade, then posted the image to Instagram for her fans. This vibrant colour appears to be the work of Tokyo Stylez, so we're going to go ahead and say we're 99.99% sure it's a wig, but then again, are you shocked?
While this is (pretty much) business as usual in Kardashian/Jenner land, the Internet has some strong opinions already. Within seconds, mixed reactions started to pour in.
Some good...
After so long @KylieJenner finally tried red 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/mrc8I3upLm— Ricky Saint West (@Ricky__Flames) August 10, 2016
You know you're in love with @KylieJenner when she dyes her hair and makes you wanna dye your hair the same color ASAP so you can twin. ✌🏽️— Bree (@bfisha23) August 10, 2016
Yo @KylieJenner with that Charlie Baltimore hair 💋💋💋😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/stjasOm9ns— E. (@Steffa__xo) August 10, 2016
I've been waiting so long for @KylieJenner to have red hair I'm excited she finally did it!! Welcome to the club girl ❤️❤️— Evi ✨ (@redfoxevi) August 10, 2016
#Fly or #GirlBye whos here for @KylieJenner Red Cornrows Lacefront? Im here for it but fleek out the baby hairs tho pic.twitter.com/TmdiO0e2Vu— dmvlashdolls (@dmvlashdolls) August 10, 2016
