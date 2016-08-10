Story from Celebrity Beauty

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Kylie Jenner's New Red Hair

Lexy Lebsack
Another day, another 'do.

In case you missed the eruption that happened on Twitter this evening, let us debrief you. Kylie Jenner has debuted a colour that, even considering her chameleonic character, has fans freaking out.

Why? It seems to be the first time Jenner has sported fire engine red locks.

❤️

Jenner first took to Snapchat to debut the shade, then posted the image to Instagram for her fans. This vibrant colour appears to be the work of Tokyo Stylez, so we're going to go ahead and say we're 99.99% sure it's a wig, but then again, are you shocked?

While this is (pretty much) business as usual in Kardashian/Jenner land, the Internet has some strong opinions already. Within seconds, mixed reactions started to pour in.

Some good...

While others call out the obvious: the cornrows. The 18-year-old has been called out for cultural appropriation multiple times in the past, and yet doesn't appear to be fazed.


Tomorrow is Jenner's birthday — birthday hair? — but who knows how long this new 'do will last. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.
