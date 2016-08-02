Today, we bring to you a young man with infinite wisdom who speaks our language: shoes. After being teased for his sneakers on the playground, he effectively defends his Filas against the throng of Jordans fans, and for the best reason, too.
In the video, he takes the opportunity to send a message to the people about fashion trends and their expiration dates. "Okay, guys, now I just came from the park, and [there's] this kid teasing me because I have Filas on. Now, mind you I am not a material person. I just wear Filas because, you know, I like the colour and I think they're cool. They might not be what's popular today, but you know, that's what I like. So, you know, I told the kid, 'It's not about what I have on my feet, it's about what I have inside my head. No matter what I'm wearing, no matter what I have on, it's about my information, the knowledgeable things in life,'" he preaches.
But then, he drops what's perhaps the best line of the minute-long clip: "These sneakers are not even going to fit you in 20 years from now, so it's about what you have in your mind, your wisdom, your knowledge, the power to inspire others." And lastly, he comes for the parents: "And parents, please don't raise your children like the materialistic type, because once they don't have Jordans on or cool clothes, they're gonna feel like they're not important. They're gonna feel like they need the [gold], or the Jordans, or the cool stuff, or the popular stuff, to make them feel important."
So much yes. Thank you, little guy, for providing the antidote to all those "what are those?!" videos. Let the man wear what he wants. Now, say it with us: Trends come and go, but knowledge is forever!
