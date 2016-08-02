Pokémon Makeup Is Real & It's Spectacular

There seem to be three distinct styles of Pokémon makeup (or Pokémakeup, or whatever you’d like to call it).
The first, which Buzzfeed helpfully identified, is Pokémouth. This one is pretty simple. You put a Pokémon on your mouth. Like these, for example.
The second style, which is more subtle and possibly more wearable IRL is Poké-eye. Here are some examples. We wouldn’t wear them to a job interview, but they seem awesome for hitting the town.
Then there’s the full-on face paint. This is the most extreme look of all. And we’re here for it. To be honest, this look is mainly Pikachus. Lots and lots of Pikachus.
A couple of @beautylifeplus your content specialists may or may not be slightly obsessed with Pokemon Go right now.
BULBASAUR - READY, SET, CATCH ME! One of the toughest looks that I've tried to recreate and this was the best that I can do! Definitely will be trying some more out! Had the pleasure of creating this looking using all Mehron Paints!
Pokémakeup is like Pokémon Go except instead of catching all the Pokémon, you have to serve all the looks. We just made this up but it’s real now. Get to work.