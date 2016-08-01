Chances are, you've seen hairstylist Kylee Heath's braided and knotted hairstyles on the red carpet, Instagram, or in magazines. She's quickly becoming one of the most in-demand hairstylists in Hollywood for one good reason: The looks she creates on her A-list clients are the perfect mix of casual cool and look-at-me badass. Plus, even the most intricate ones never look laboured over. So, it follows that her client roster is filled with celebs, including Kristen Stewart, Ashley Benson, Sofia Vergara, Rashida Jones, Diane Kruger, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Rosario Dawson, Kiernan Shipka, and more.
Fun fact: Heath taught herself to French braid before she could read. By fourth grade, her classmates were lining up to ask her for braids. But she says she never spends more than 10 minutes on her own hair in the morning. Her focus is on her clients and the red-carpet trends she's setting — knotted mohawks, braids in a braid, and pretty loops. They're also really simple to do at home. (Some even pass her 10-minute rule.) Just in time for the end of summer, we tapped Heath to share the secrets behind some of her standout creations.
The tips, tricks, and trends you need to know about, ahead.
