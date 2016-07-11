Adding to the ever-growing list of law-enforcement controversies, two Memphis police officers have been suspended over the posting of an offensive Snapchat.
The Snap, shared by Fusion, depicts a man pointing a gun at the emoji of a running Black boy. It was tweeted on Thursday night, around the same time as the Dallas sniper shootings, according to KMTV.com.
"The image is disgusting and will not be tolerated," Interim Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings told FOX13. "We are certainly responsible for the decisions we make, and we are held to a higher standard.”
Both the person who took the Snapchat and the officer who tweeted the photo have been suspended without pay. The tweet, which was allegedly posted out of anger, and the Snapchat both violate the Memphis Police Department’s policy on "Social Media Sites and Internet Content":
"Employees must avoid any conduct which could compromise the integrity of the Department. This includes conduct related to materials posted on personal websites, social media, twitter, Facebook...etc."
Good on the Memphis PD for taking swift, appropriate action during a tense time.
