Everyone Danced The Macarena At The 1996 Democratic National Convention (Yes, Really)

Yep. That’s a whole national convention doing the Macarena. Before you cry fake, it’s insanely real. C-Span has four minutes of Macarena coverage . Al Gore, the famously irrepressible cut-up and goof, has a really good Macarena joke in his speech We know. Breathe. Take a second.People hailed it as a significant political moment. Here are two adults, speaking seriously on Democracy Now , about why the Macarena signaled a more inclusive Democratic party.“Well, why the ‘Macarena’?” Salim Muwakkil asks. “Well, the song projects a hip, energetic, multi-culti image of the Democratic Party on national TV. It also reminds America that the Democrats oppose English-only laws, since the song was originally all in Spanish. But you have to wonder if the political handlers who designed this convention bothered to listen to the lyrics.”No words. Also, if you have video of Jack Kemp dancing the Macarena please send that to us. We need it for research.