Taylor Swift Fans Are Leaving This Sad Comment On Her Videos

To which we say, fair enough. Her musical style has evolved, and not everyone's taste has changed along with hers. Who knows? Maybe in a few years she'll decide to go retro and release a pure country album.But then there are some like this comment on the "Tim McGraw" video: "Does anyone else find Taylor prettier back then more than now?" Swift was 17 when "Tim McGraw" came out in 2006. It is not reasonable to expect a 26-year-old to look like she did at 17 (even if actresses do so for a living on the CW), nor a 17-year-old to remain frozen in time.This fan understands, writing underneath the video for " Back to December ," "Fake Swifties miss the old Taylor, real Swifties know she never left."It's also reasonable for some to regret the fact that Swift is no longer merely a talented musician racking up Country Music Awards, but rather something of a controversial headline magnet , more famous for what she says offstage than on.