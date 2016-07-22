Céline Dion Has A Spot-On Rihanna Impression, Moves & All

Céline Dion's son isn't the only member of the family to love Rihanna. Dion herself seems to be a pretty big fan of the singer.
While on The Tonight Show, Dion and host Jimmy Fallon played the Wheel of Musical Impressions, a skit that never fails to disappoint. Is anything better than seeing your favourite artists perform songs by other amazing artists? The answer is no.
First Dion sang as her good friend Cher, then as back-up to Fallon as the late- Michael Jackson. And then we were blessed with her rendition of "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" in the style of Rihanna.
The band gave the classic jingle an updated (and very recognisable) new beat, that of Rihanna and Drake's "Work." And it worked.
She even did a some Rihanna-esque moves. I think this moment might even trump the time Adele rapped Nicki Minaj with James Corden. It's that epic. Now all we need is Rihanna to give us a "My Heart Will Go On" rendition.
Watch the full clip below.
