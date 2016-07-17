Friday was a great day for Zayn Malik fans. He not only appeared on the Ghostbusters soundtrack, he also dropped a new single with U.K. electronic duo Snakehips.
"wHo," his contribution to the female-led Ghostbusters movie, borrows from the original film's theme song. “Who you gonna call when you need somebody?" the lyrics ask. But the slow, romantic jam projects a wistfulness that's clearly not about literal ghosts.
"Cruel," the Snakehips song that features Malik, will mentally transport you to a Las Vegas nightclub. Fuse called his singing on the track "very romantically tormented." MTV said his performance was "above and beyond most of what we’ve heard out of him so far."
Malik has evolved a lot as an artist since his days in One Direction. With these new releases, he proved that there's no predicting what exactly we'll get from him next.
