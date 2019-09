This London Restaurant Lets You Order With Emoji

“We thought this could be a cool way to engage with our audience,” Kamran Dehdashti, the owner of the restaurant, told Munchies . “Get them to WhatsApp what they want to eat, and we bring it to them.”Dishes on the emoji menu include a chicken sandwich with bacon, tomato, and avocado, or cocktails like a watermelon martini…maybe. Half the fun of the emoji menu is that customers may not get at all what they were expecting since sometimes the symbols can be interpreted differently.While the spirit of the menu involves ordering through text, the restaurant encourages confused patrons to “find a friendly waiter” if it all becomes too much. Just be wary of autocorrect — or who knows what will end up on your plate.