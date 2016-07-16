This London Restaurant Lets You Order With Emoji

It seems like there’s an emoji for every situation, and now that includes going out to eat. The Little Yellow Door restaurant in London took full advantage of everyone’s favourite emoticons by launching a summer emoji menu that customers order from via WhatsApp.
Those familiar with The Little Yellow Door won’t be surprised at its kooky approach to dining out. The long-running pop-up is run by five flat mates and takes reservations through WhatsApp in order to replicate “the perfect house party.” The emoji menu, which will be available on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, is just another way The Little Yellow Door stands out.
“We thought this could be a cool way to engage with our audience,” Kamran Dehdashti, the owner of the restaurant, told Munchies. “Get them to WhatsApp what they want to eat, and we bring it to them.”
Dishes on the emoji menu include a chicken sandwich with bacon, tomato, and avocado, or cocktails like a watermelon martini…maybe. Half the fun of the emoji menu is that customers may not get at all what they were expecting since sometimes the symbols can be interpreted differently.
While the spirit of the menu involves ordering through text, the restaurant encourages confused patrons to “find a friendly waiter” if it all becomes too much. Just be wary of autocorrect — or who knows what will end up on your plate.
