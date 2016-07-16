This London Restaurant Lets You Order With Emoji

Sneak peak at our New Emoji Menu. First place to do this apparently. God we're so high tech in this house I can't keep up! Oh and of course whatsapp the waiter your order 🍟✌️😜🎉🍹#Emoji #Menu #Whatsapp #Waiter #Order #YesPlease #Comfort #Easy #Modern #New #HighTech #Gadget #Quirky #Fun #Friends #Cocktails #Home #House #Flat #Flatmates #Bar #Restaurant #TheLittleYellowDoor #NottingHill

A photo posted by The Little Yellow Door (@the_little_yellow_door) on Jul 14, 2016 at 3:48am PDT