12 Famous People You Could Meet While Playing Pokémon Go

There are many ways that celebrities can remain shielded from the world around them. Chauffeured cars, backstage passes, private dining rooms — the list never ends. But when it comes to Pokémon Go, they really are just like the rest of us: Out hunting for Pikachu and a chance to advance in the game.
This means that you could encounter your favourite comedian, actor, or singer on the street, in a park, or at a landmark that the game has singled out as a gym or PokéStop. Who would have thought that Pokémon Go would be the great social equaliser?
Not everyone has been vocal about their addiction so far, but at the rate the mobile game is growing, you can expect that plenty are in on all the Poké Ball-throwing action.
Click through to see which public figures have expressed their addiction to the game so far. And next time you head to the park, take a moment to look up from your phone to see who else is catching a creature. You could get as lucky as this girl.
