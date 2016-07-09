“MMMBop” pretty much headlines the list of all-time classic songs. The song is famously hard to cover, especially because of the weird syncopation of the its chorus.
"Someone needs to either make it totally their own in a genuinely unique way, or it needs to be a band that has a sensibility for old R&B," Taylor told Vulture earlier this year. "Fitz and the Tantrums could maybe do it."
"If Bruno Mars were interested," Isaac told Vulture, "he’d probably find a way to kill it."
Luckily, Hanson themselves were able to step up and deliver the acoustic cover the song deserves. Performing on ABC’s Greatest Hits, the brothers took the stage and slayed an acoustic cover of their long-ago hit. Isaac Hanson took guitar and brothers Taylor and Zach provided nothing but voice and barely-there percussion.
But it’s good! “MMMBop” is still a really good song. Watch below.
