Sex toys, especially high-quality ones, can be expensive, and you may want to use the same toys with multiple partners — but what are the risks?
"The only thing you want to get from a sex toy is an orgasm," Planned Parenthood in has told Refinery29. "However, anytime semen, vaginal secretions, or fluids from STI sores are transferred to someone else’s body — via vaginas, penises, fingers, and yes, sex toys — STIs can be spread."
No, you don't have to go out and buy a new We-Vibe or Eva every time you start hooking up with someone new. You are, however, obligated to keep your pleasure products squeaky-clean to avoid transmitting bacteria from one partner to another. Read on for our tips on responsible sex-toy sharing.
