Not content with their sprawling estates, private jets and fashion and beauty empires, celebrities these days have only really made it when their fans are getting sloshed off their personal brand of wine.
Celebrity wines aren’t new – famous people have been collaborating with wineries and investing in their own vineyards for years – but it seems some are now being taken quite seriously.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Miraval Rose made it onto Wine Spectator’s top 100 wines in 2013. The couple’s second wine is “an intriguing pale pink rosé with strawberry, white pear and floral aromas,” according to M&S where it’s sold for £18. And Drew Barrymore’s Pinot Grigio has received rave reviews from wine critics.
Vivino, a wine app that allows users to rate wines out of five, has released data on how some of the most popular celebrity wines fare against each other, and it turns out that many A-listers who you might not have expected have been getting in on the action. Nicki Minaj’s Myx Fusions Moscato, for instance, makes the list and was rated four out of five – ahead of Brangelina’s Miraval Rose.
Minaj’s fizzy wine has been sold in the UK since last year and in a PR exercise that clearly went over most of our heads, she’s even rapped about it a few times. “Yo, ayo tonight is the night that I'ma get twisted/ Myx Moscato and vodka, I'ma mix it,” she spat in "The Night is Still Young".
Less surprisingly, Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee who’d put his name on a bag of rubbish if people would buy it, is included in the list. Awkwardly, however, he’s been accused of lying about the size of his vineyard.
Here are the top ten celebrity wines, as rated by the app’s users:
1. Sting – Sister Moon – 4.2/5
2. Francis Ford Coppola – Director’s Cut – 4.0/5 and Nicki Minaj – Myx Fusions Moscato – 4.0/5
4. Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie – Miraval Rose – 3.8/5 and Sam Neill – Picnic Pinot Noir – 3.8/5
6. Donald Trump – Monticello Red – 3.7/5
7. Cliff Richard – Vida Nova Rose – 3.6/5
8. The Rolling Stones – Forty Licks Merlot – 3.4/5
9. Drew Barrymore – Barrymore Pinot Grigio – 3.3/5
10. AC/DC – Back In Black – 3.1/5
