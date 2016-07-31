The 2016 Rio Olympic Games start on Friday 5th August. We're pretty excited, and what better way (short of doing actual sport...) to kick off proceedings than host a dinner party with a bunch of friends? We've made it Friday-friendly, so you don't need to spend hours in the kitchen. If you're looking to throw a bash another day, take these ideas for any part of the Olympics. Caipirinhas are essential though.
Weddings
Are The Queer Eye Producers Working On A New Wedding Show?
Once again, flyers are floating around the internet claiming that the that the producers that made Queer Eye the best part of last March are on the prowl