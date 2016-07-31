How To Throw An Olympics Opening Party

Anna Jay
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
The 2016 Rio Olympic Games start on Friday 5th August. We're pretty excited, and what better way (short of doing actual sport...) to kick off proceedings than host a dinner party with a bunch of friends? We've made it Friday-friendly, so you don't need to spend hours in the kitchen. If you're looking to throw a bash another day, take these ideas for any part of the Olympics. Caipirinhas are essential though.

More from Entertaining