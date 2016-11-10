When it comes to switching up your 'do, a major chop or dramatic new colour are obvious ways to try something new. However, any beauty lover knows that a different curling-iron technique or a spritz of texturising spray can make a huge difference, too. Translation: You don't have to hit the salon to switch it up.
To wit: Your trusty 1.5-inch curling iron creates big, bouncy barrel curls in a flash, but brush out those curls, add some salt spray, and you have a beachy look without much additional work. Bored with your go-to polished pony? A new placement will make it feel different.
For further proof that simple hair changes can yield a big impact, we've rounded up 16 celeb examples. Keep scrolling for serious inspiration...
