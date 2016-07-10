3 Wildly Different Ways To Style A Shag Haircut

The lob couldn't reign supreme forever. And with the help of an ultra-cool crew of Hollywood trendsetters, rad new models, and low-key L.A. locals, a hot new (but also kind of old) cut is taking the beauty world by storm. Drumroll, please. Let us all embrace the new shag.
"We’ve seen the bob have its major moment over the past few years, and the new shag works for the very same reason — there's something for everyone," Mara Roszak, celeb hairstylist to stars like Emma Stone, Lily Collins, and Zoe Saldana, tells us. "I am such a big fan of this haircut."
Devotees range from the new (Taylor Swift, Emma Stone, Julianne Hough) to the mainstay (Alexa Chung, Freja Beha), along with plenty of chic non-celebs. And while it does have a wonderfully '70s feeling, don't be mistaken — as Roszak points out, it's not the same as the one your mom rocked so effortlessly in pics before you were born. "The more modern shag is more feminine than it’s ever been," she explains. "The layers are more blended and not quite as short, and the length is really up to you."
Styling requires a fresh perspective as well. As eternally cool as the look is, we're the first to admit a highly layered cut like this can be intimidating to coif at home. For a lesson in all things shaggy, we spent a day at Mare, the brand-new salon of Roszak and celeb stylists Alex Polillo and Denis de Souza. Quickly taking the title of L.A.'s trendiest new hair spot, it was the perfect stomping ground for a crash course on the new cut.
Click through our slideshow to learn exactly how to get the new chop, plus the details on styling it in three unique ways.
A quick note on the tees you'll see on the following slides: Just like the modern shag, they're reworked classics, all found at L.A.'s coolest vintage store: the Foxhole.
