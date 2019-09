Chances are, the topic of your "number" will inevitably arise at some point in your relationship. While it's natural to be curious about your partner's sexual experience, some people put far too much thought into figuring out or defining the point at which someone's sexual number becomes "too" high. How many (or how few) people you've slept with should have no bearing on your worth as a person or a partner, yet this inevitable number talk continues to cause a lot of needless anxiety.And now, a new survey shows just how relative the ideal "number" really is. The survey, which was done by Superdrug Online Doctor , polled 2,180 people in the U.S. and Europe to explore attitudes about sexual history. In an attempt to define the "ideal" number of previous partners, respondents were asked how many partners they would want their partners to have had.In the end, the survey found that on average, women wanted their partners to have had an average of 7.5 sexual partners in their lifetime, while men wanted their partners to have an average of 7.6 partners. What's interesting about this, though, is that those numbers were also very close to the number of sexual partners the participants themselves had, with women averaging 7 partners and men averaging 8.5.What this suggests is that what really matters to men and women is that their partners' experiences align with their own.