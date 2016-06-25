Ariana Grande Got A Huge Birthday Beauty Haul From Kylie Jenner

Ariana Grande is, like many other women, obsessed with Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit. The new glosses come in an array of hues, from bright blues to subtle nudes, and they're elusive, even for an A-lister like Grande.



Thankfully, the 22-year-old got a special delivery from the Lip Kit's creator just in time for her birthday. The "Love Me Harder" singer took to Snapchat to share snippets of her recent beauty haul. She even had her mum join in on the fun.



In the four Snapchat videos, Grande shares that the Mary Jo K and Candy K shades are her favourites, but she's eager to test out some new lipstick colours. Her mum, Joan, also tried on a colour, opting for a deep blue that matched her nails.



Grande called her beautiful after Joan Grande said she's not Jenner's demographic. She's clearly slaying in the colour.

