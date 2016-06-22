Within the climate of Japan’s 1950s-esque gender norms, it might seem unlikely that a trend like Genderless Kei would be embraced. And in some ways, Japanese clothing does reflect typical gender conventions: Only in the last few years have a small number of public schools, where uniforms are mandatory, started to offer female students the choice of pants. Just like in the West, though, gender-bending fashion has gone in and out of vogue throughout Japan’s long history. There are examples of cross-dressing as ancient as the female shirabyoshi court dancers, who wore trousers and carried samurai swords, and the elaborately coifed and painted beauties of kabuki, who have always been played by men. Then there are fads as recent as the turn-of-the-century “Miss High-Collar” look, when schoolgirls combined men’s hakama, a kind of kimono-pants hybrid, with European boots — not to mention the heavily made-up male visual-kei rock n’ rollers of the ‘90s, with their Labrynth-era David Bowie hair and flamboyant costumes.



However, some believe that Japanese society might be more open to a trend like Genderless Kei because of the way that both Japanese men and women value fashion, says Masafumi Monden, author of Japanese Fashion Cultures: Dress and Gender in Contemporary Japan. He argues that, as a contrast to the West, being fashion-conscious does not undermine Japanese men’s heterosexual masculinity. On the contrary, it can enhance their desirability. The preferred male aesthetic in Japan is “reasonably fashion-minded, slender, with smooth skin, nicely done hair, and well-kept eyebrows.” Monden explains that the Western world’s “assertive, overly confident kind of masculinity” is visually conveyed through an emphasis on an (apparent) lack of interest in fashion or appearance. Justin Bieber or Zac Efron’s transformation from squeaky-clean, boyish figures into “significantly more macho, ragged selves,” Monden suggests, is a great representation of a more Western conception of male maturity.



What’s more, “fashion/appearance and sexuality are not always tied together as closely in contemporary Japan as they are in many Western cultures,” says Monden, so cross-gendered fashion choices aren’t a sure-fire way to draw one’s sexuality into question. Genderless Kei is the zenith, then, in a trajectory that has always allowed a Japanese guy a little less hesitancy to make feminine sartorial choices, and a Japanese girl a little more freedom to dress "like a man."