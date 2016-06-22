We loved the Starbucks Pink Drink Instagram craze from a few weeks back. But if pink isn’t your colour, there’s now another "secret" beverage taking over social media. The Starbucks Purple Drink is just as cute and colourful and equally refreshing and delicious as its rosy predecessor. According to Cosmopolitan, you can get the perfectly pigmented purple drink by ordering a passion iced tea with coconut or soy milk, vanilla syrup, and blackberries. Now you and your bestie can enjoy complementary pink and purple drinks in the ultimate summertime Instagram.
Feast your eyes on the pics people have already posted. If you want to take some of your own — now you know just what to order.
Feast your eyes on the pics people have already posted. If you want to take some of your own — now you know just what to order.
Advertisement
Are you Team Purple or Team Pink (or maybe Team Can I Just Get a Coffee)? Tell us in the comments!
Advertisement