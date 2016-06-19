While in Yosemite with Michelle, Malia, and Sasha, Barack Obama spoke to reporters about the importance of protecting nature.



"Make no mistake," he said. "Climate change is no longer just a threat. It's already a reality."



"This park belongs to all of us, this planet belongs to all of us, it's the only one we’ve got," he added. "And we can't give lip service to that notion, but then oppose the things required to protect it. On this issue, unlike a lot of issues, there's such a thing as being too late."



The first family stayed at a rented cabin inside the park. They also spent the day hiking around the park yesterday following the president's speech.

