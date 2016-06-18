Chelsea Clinton has become a mum again. She announced the birth of her second child today via Twitter.
People reported that the Clinton-Mezvinskys had been waiting to find out if the baby was a boy or a girl. The suspense is over. Clinton and her husband, investment banker Marc Mezvinsky, are now the proud parents a son named Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky.
Marc and I are overwhelmed with gratitude and love as we celebrate the birth of our son, Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 18, 2016
Little Aidan has a big sister named Charlotte. She'll turn 2 in September.
This is sure to be an extra-special Fathers' Day for everyone in the Clinton-Mezvinsky family. Chelsea's parents issued a statement adding their warmest welcome to the new addition:
"We are overjoyed to be grandparents again with the arrival of our grandson, Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky, born on Saturday, June 18, 2016.
"We are all over the moon as Chelsea and Marc welcome Charlotte’s little brother to the world and grateful for our many blessings. Chelsea and Aidan are both doing well and enjoying this very special time together."
