If you want to watch the "This Is What You Came For" video solely to search for clues about Calvin Harris' true feelings about his breakup with Taylor Swift, you're wasting your time.
If, however, you want to watch it for some genuine Rihanna appreciation, step right up.
The video collaboration between Harris and RiRi dropped at midnight, and we've already watched it, oh, a dozen times or so. There's no plot. There are no wardrobe changes. It's just Rihanna dancing in a glowing cube while rocking an oversized coverall that smacks of Missy Elliott's influence.
The best part, though? When Rihanna spins around in her blowsy jumpsuit. It's a little Teletubbies-esque, in the best way possible. It's the kind of move that makes us want to go out and buy super-sized onesies and a wind machine for our next dance party. It's the way you feel when you realise that — yaaass! — it's a summer Friday.
Even Rihanna couldn't help but single it out in this clip.
And here's the full video. No shame in repeating that game.
