Whether you're a serial bar-hopper or a regular at your corner watering hole, you've probably established some sort of repartee with the bartenders. Maybe your interactions are fleeting and functional. Maybe real friendships have been formed. Perhaps you tip generously every time...or, at least every time you don't completely forget. (We've been there.) Regardless of how close a relationship you've got, don't you wonder what your mixologists have seen out there on the front lines? What they're really thinking about when you place your order? Are they judging me for going with a Long Island Iced Tea? (Yes, probably.)
Thanks to the app Whisper, we don't have to wonder anymore. These anonymous bartender confessions address many of our curiosities — and tackle a few things we hadn't even thought of before. Read on at your own risk, and consider brushing up on your pleases and thank-yous before ordering your next vodka-soda with lime.
Thanks to the app Whisper, we don't have to wonder anymore. These anonymous bartender confessions address many of our curiosities — and tackle a few things we hadn't even thought of before. Read on at your own risk, and consider brushing up on your pleases and thank-yous before ordering your next vodka-soda with lime.
Advertisement
Advertisement